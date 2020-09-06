× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilma Stallman

CEDAR FALLS - Wilma Stallman is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Wilma was born on September 10, 1930.

She later married Marvin Stallman on September 5, 1952. He passed away in 2019.

After she graduated from Iowa State Teachers College, she taught country school for a few years.

Her family includes Jeff (Andrea) Stallman, Cindy, deceased, David Carlson, Jackie Stallman, and Susan Stallman, who are both now deceased. She also has grandchildren, Tara (Brent) Young, Andrew (Andrea) Stallman, Kaitlyn Carlson (Anthony Heibult), Aubrey (Alex) Streicher, and two great-grandchildren, Zanna and Stellan Young.

You can send cards to: 7141 Wagner Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

