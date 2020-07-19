× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Williams/40

WATERLOO—Bill and Janet Williams are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a weekend getaway to their home away from home in McGregor.

Bill Williams married Janet Bearbower on July 26th, 1980, in Waterloo.

Their family includes, Chris (Melissa) Williams of Mankato, Minn., Jessica (Chris) Snitker of Hudson, and Whitney (Justin) Steimel of La Porte City.

Bill worked for John Deere for 39 years before retiring n 2019. Janet currently works for Cedar Falls Schools in the Transportation Department.

