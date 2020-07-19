Williams/40
Mr. and Mrs. Williams

WATERLOO—Bill and Janet Williams are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a weekend getaway to their home away from home in McGregor.

Bill Williams married Janet Bearbower on July 26th, 1980, in Waterloo.

Their family includes, Chris (Melissa) Williams of Mankato, Minn., Jessica (Chris) Snitker of Hudson, and Whitney (Justin) Steimel of La Porte City.

Bill worked for John Deere for 39 years before retiring n 2019. Janet currently works for Cedar Falls Schools in the Transportation Department.

