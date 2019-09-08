William Frickson

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — William D. Frickson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his family and friends on Sept. 21. A card shower is also planned.

He was born Sept. 16, 1929, to William P. and Lillian R. Frickson.

He married Zelma Stanford on Aug. 10, 1946.

Send cards to 914 Bluegrass Circle, Cedar Falls 50613.

