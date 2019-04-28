WATERLOO — William “Bill” Parker Sr. will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at his daughter’s home, 1210 W. Ninth St., Cedar Falls.
He was born April 30, 1929, to Acle and Helen (Huntley) Parker.
Bill’s family includes his wife, Theresa, and children, Michael and Nancy Parker of Cedar Rapids, David and Syndi Parker of Midway, Utah, Cynthia and Willard Breu of Cedar Falls, Scott and Betty Parker and William Jr. and Susan Parker, all of Waterloo, and Todd and Sherry Parker.
There are 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bill requests no gifts. If unable to attend, cards may be sent to 145 E. San Marnan Drive, Waterloo 50702.
