William (Bill) Conrad

WASHBURN -- William (Bill) Conrad will celebrate his 90th birthday at a family dinner, followed by an open house on July 10. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moose Lodge,

6636 LaPorte Road, in Washburn, hosted by his family.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

He was born July 8, 1932, in Raymond. He is the son of Robert and Mary (Wittry) Conrad. Conrad married Carole Smith on April 23, 1957, in Raymond. The honoree is retired from ICRR.

His children are Tony and Kelly Conrad, Denise and Bill Glenny, Diane Elliott, Craig Conrad and Debra and Chad Hill. There are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

