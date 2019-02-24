FREDERIKA — Willard Homeister celebrated his 90th birthday on Feb. 9.
He was born Feb. 9, 1939, to Henry and Esther Homeister. He married Marlys Meyne on Oct. 25, 1959.
Willard has been a tire shop manager.
His family includes children Craig, Connie, Chris, Carla and Cathy, as well as four grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at P.O. Box 55, Frederika 50631.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.