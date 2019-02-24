Try 1 month for 99¢
FREDERIKA — Willard Homeister celebrated his 90th birthday on Feb. 9.

He was born Feb. 9, 1939, to Henry and Esther Homeister. He married Marlys Meyne on Oct. 25, 1959.

Willard has been a tire shop manager.

His family includes children Craig, Connie, Chris, Carla and Cathy, as well as four grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at P.O. Box 55, Frederika 50631.

