Wildeboer/50

WATERLOO – Mr. and Mrs. Roger Wildeboer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Nov. 13, 1971.

They have three children: Jason (Melissa) Wildeboer of Waterloo, Julie (Jason) Foster of Council Bluffs, and Jen (Matt) Carpenter of St. Augustine, Fla; along with 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.