Wildeboer/50

SHELL ROCK-Mr. and Mrs. Wildeboer are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a card shower.

Larry Wildeboer married Margaret Homeister on April 24, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Their family includes Sarah (deceased), Carrie (Aaron) Tidemanson of Greene, Jill (Ryan) Bradley of Clinton, and five grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 418 N. Lori Street, Shell Rock, 50670.

