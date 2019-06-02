Wilcox-Bowles

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Dawn Wilcox and David Bowles were married Saturday, June 1.
Parents of the couple are Doyle and the late Mary Heath of DeSoto, Wis., Richard Wilcox of Evansdale, and the late Carol Carmody, formerly of Charles City, and the late Jay Bickel Sr., formerly of Waterloo.
The wedding took place in Elk Run Heights.
