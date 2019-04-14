{{featured_button_text}}
Wilbert Huebner

READLYN — Wilbert Huebner will celebrate his 99th birthday with a card shower and family gathering.

He was born April 17, 1920, to William and Martha Huebner. He married Irene Schroeder on Oct. 26, 1947; she is now deceased.

Wilbert retired as rural mail carrier for the Readlyn USPS office and as a lifelong farmer.

His children are Daniel and Beverly of Grinnell and Rick and Janet of Readlyn. He also has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 207, Readlyn 50668.

