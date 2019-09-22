{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Aaron and Susan (Waggoner) Wikner will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Peru in November.

They were married Sept. 24, 1994, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria, Ill.

Aaron is an engineer at John Deere PEC, and Susan works in administration and ministry support at Orchard Hill Church.

Their children includes children Emily of Arequipa, Peru, Katherine of Iowa City, and Andrew at home.

