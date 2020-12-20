Wikert/50

CEDAR FALLS—Mr. and Mrs. Wikert are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Steven Wikert married Mary McMurray on December 22, 1970, at Elim Lutheran Church in Marshalltown.

Mr. Wikert is a retired art teacher from Waterloo Community Schools, as well as cultural director for the City of Cedar Falls.

Mrs. Wikert is a retired art teacher from the Waterloo Community Schools.

Their family includes: Spencer of Iowa City, Solomon of Rochester, Wisc.; and two grandchildren.

They were married on Steve’s Christmas leave mid-tour from Vietnam where he was a MP in jeep patrols. She was a proud Torpedoman’s Navy wife. He still wears his Navy dress blue uniform for Veterans Day and other military events.

Cards can be sent to: 1406 Laverne Ln., Cedar Falls, 50613.

