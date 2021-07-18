 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wiese/50
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Wiese/50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wiese/50

Mr. and Mrs. Wiese

Wiese/50

DIKE-Mr. and Mrs. Wiese are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family celebration.

Larry Wiese married Darlys Schmitt on July 20, 1971, at the Reformed Church of Stout.

Mr. Wiese works at Larry’s Welding. Mrs. Wiese is a retired school nurse.

Their family includes three children: Tonia Peters of Blue Spring, Mo., Michelle Watson of Des Moines, and Johnathan Wiese of Yorba Linda, Calif.; along with four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 14051 T Avenue, Dike, 50624.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News