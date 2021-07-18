Wiese/50
DIKE-Mr. and Mrs. Wiese are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family celebration.
Larry Wiese married Darlys Schmitt on July 20, 1971, at the Reformed Church of Stout.
Mr. Wiese works at Larry’s Welding. Mrs. Wiese is a retired school nurse.
Their family includes three children: Tonia Peters of Blue Spring, Mo., Michelle Watson of Des Moines, and Johnathan Wiese of Yorba Linda, Calif.; along with four grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 14051 T Avenue, Dike, 50624.