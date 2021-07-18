Wiese/50

DIKE-Mr. and Mrs. Wiese are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family celebration.

Larry Wiese married Darlys Schmitt on July 20, 1971, at the Reformed Church of Stout.

Mr. Wiese works at Larry’s Welding. Mrs. Wiese is a retired school nurse.

Their family includes three children: Tonia Peters of Blue Spring, Mo., Michelle Watson of Des Moines, and Johnathan Wiese of Yorba Linda, Calif.; along with four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 14051 T Avenue, Dike, 50624.

