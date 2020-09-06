 Skip to main content
Wienands/50
ANNIVERSARY

Wienands/50

Wienands/50

Mr. and Mrs. Wienands

Wienands/50

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Wienands are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Scott and Barb Wienands were married on September 5, 1970, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale.

Their family includes Amy Wienands Schneider, Stephanie Paxton, both of Waterloo, Melissa Wienands Guinto of Lenexa, Kan, as well as seven grandchildren.

Today we celebrate mom and dad’s commitment, perseverance, and the great love story they are living. They have worked hard, trusted God, and created a terrific life, which is the best gift to their kids, grandkids, friends, and community.

Cards can be sent to: 104 Clyde Circle, Waterloo, 50701.

