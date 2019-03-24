7 years,
Of the hatred and fear,
Trying to hold back all my tears,
And I’m struggling with all the sorrow and pain,
Which I can’t maintain.
6 years,
Trying to find,
My true self,
But I always get lost in my mind,
Trying to go in the perspective of herself.
5 years,
I stop and cry,
When I think about how they died,
To myself I would lie,
And tell myself they were still alive,
Because I couldn’t accept the facts.
4 years,
There was still no answers,
And there was someone still out there.
While I was laying on the ground with a broken heart,
Wondering why we had to be apart,
Trying to find out where to start,
on why this had to happen to us.
3 years,
I was confused and felt alone,
And felt like I had to deal with it on my own.
I cut my hair,
Like hers,
But there was something still missing,
But I didn’t know what it was,
Because it was all still a big blur.
2 years,
I thought to myself,
She was so lovely,
And know that she was free,
With the angels I couldn’t see,
The only thing I wish,
Was for her to be at peace.
1 year,
It was December,
And the one thing I remember,
Was the person talking,
Saying there were people walking,
When they found their bodies.
And it was now different,
Because someone from our life would be absent,
Forever.
1 day,
Pacing back and forth,
Looking east, then looking north.
Wondering where they were,
Feeling worried about her,
Not knowing if she would be able to return.
Poem by Amber Collins Daughter of Drew Collins and Heather Collins
