Jaiden White

 Jaiden White and Lion Barb Waltmann

White wins local Lions competition

WAVERLY — Jaiden White, a sixth-grade student at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly, won the local Peace Poster competition sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club.

White’s poster was among those entered locally and will compete with potentially 48 others in the district and could be among 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people ages 11-13 worldwide.

The 12-year-old from Waverly said, “Peace means to me that everyone is getting along and at peace with each other, not fighting, arguing or complaining. When I was given the chance to draw about peace, I immediately thought about countries getting along, so I drew an airplane that is pulling a banner of some countries flags with people on the horizon pointing and looking, and the sun is rising on a new, peaceful day. This poster is about how, whatever nationality you are, you can be included, even if someone doesn’t look like you or have the same beliefs.”

