ANNIVERSARY

ILLINOIS-Mr. and Mrs. Wherley are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Jacob Wherley married Kelsey Beckman on June 20, 2020, in Burlington.

The couple resides in Abingdon, Illinois.

