Westemeier/40

Mr. and Mrs. Westemeier

WATERLOO — Mike and Patty (Westphal) Westemeier will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house and party from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at their home at 4151 North Ave., Waterloo.

They were married Sept. 29, 1979, in West Union.

Mike is employed by Ryan Exterminating, and Patty is employed by United Health Care.

Hosting the event will be Mike and Patty and their children, Jennie (James) of Waterloo and Brian of Chicago. They also have two grandchildren, Dylan and Mason.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. 

