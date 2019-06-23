West student accepted into NYC acting program
WATERLOO — West High School student Abby Zeets has been accepted into the Circle in the Square summer acting intensive program.
The soon-to-be high school senior will spend seven weeks in New York City studying acting techniques, doing scene study work and learning more about the art of theater.
Circle in the Square is the only conservatory that is part of a Broadway theater. The Broadway revival of “Oklahoma” is currently playing at Circle in the Square Theater.
