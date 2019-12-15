{{featured_button_text}}
West senior awarded full scholarship at Coe

WATERLOO — Congratulations to West High School senior Maya Winkel!

She is the recipient of a Marshall Music Scholarship at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. The full-tuition scholarship is worth $35,000 annually for up to four years.

The scholarship is open to prospective students who have the motivation and background necessary to pursue the bachelor of music degree.

Winkel plays the cello and was awarded the scholarship through a recorded audition and in-person interview.

