West senior awarded full scholarship at Coe
WATERLOO — Congratulations to West High School senior Maya Winkel!
She is the recipient of a Marshall Music Scholarship at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. The full-tuition scholarship is worth $35,000 annually for up to four years.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The scholarship is open to prospective students who have the motivation and background necessary to pursue the bachelor of music degree.
Winkel plays the cello and was awarded the scholarship through a recorded audition and in-person interview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.