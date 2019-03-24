Try 3 months for $3
Allison Brasch and Elizabeth Smith

WATERLOO — Two West High School International Baccalaureate students were recently selected to compete in Coralville hosted by the Belin-Blank Center at the University of Iowa. Five students will be selected to compete at Nationals in April.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia recognize students for outstanding achievement in original research and experimentation.

Allison Brasch and Elizabeth Smith worked with their IB biology teacher, Nathan Nebbe, to submit their research. They submitted their IB biology extended essay and were selected to present their research before their peers and a panel of University of Iowa judges.

Brasch’s research:

The effect of practice time on genetically predisposed individuals in band

Smith’s research:

To what extent does proximity from an agricultural field affect the severity of oak tatters?

