WATERLOO — Two West High School International Baccalaureate students were recently selected to compete in Coralville hosted by the Belin-Blank Center at the University of Iowa. Five students will be selected to compete at Nationals in April.
The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia recognize students for outstanding achievement in original research and experimentation.
Allison Brasch and Elizabeth Smith worked with their IB biology teacher, Nathan Nebbe, to submit their research. They submitted their IB biology extended essay and were selected to present their research before their peers and a panel of University of Iowa judges.
Brasch’s research:
The effect of practice time on genetically predisposed individuals in band
Smith’s research:
To what extent does proximity from an agricultural field affect the severity of oak tatters?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.