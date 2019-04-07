{{featured_button_text}}
Tasha and Jesse Knight

WATERLOO— West High School presented the Iowa High School Athletic Association “Friend of School” award to Tasha and Jesse Knight at West’s spring/summer kickoff at the end of March.

The award is presented to people who support activities in their respective school districts and enjoy working on behalf of students.

