WATERLOO — A five-student culinary team from West High School placed second in the culinary portion of the 2019 Iowa ProStart Invitational, hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation.
West competed against culinary teams from across the state at an event at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Feb. 26.
Culinary teams were given 60 minutes to prepare a three-course meal using only two butane burners. Teams then presented their dishes to a panel of industry professional judges to taste and critique. Their cooking techniques, knife skills, sanitation and teamwork were also evaluated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.