West Culinary Students

Isaiah Robins, Grant Irvine, Hayleigh Zikuda, Grace Vandersee and Jaida Dix

WATERLOO — A five-student culinary team from West High School placed second in the culinary portion of the 2019 Iowa ProStart Invitational, hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

West competed against culinary teams from across the state at an event at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Feb. 26.

Culinary teams were given 60 minutes to prepare a three-course meal using only two butane burners. Teams then presented their dishes to a panel of industry professional judges to taste and critique. Their cooking techniques, knife skills, sanitation and teamwork were also evaluated.

