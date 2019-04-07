July 12 and 13
Friday: Majestic Moon (1555 Locke Ave.)
6 p.m. to midnight. Buy your own appetizers and drinks. Party afterwards
Saturday: Brown Bottle (209 W. Fifth St.)
6:30 to 9 p.m. Buy your own appetizers and drinks. Party afterwards
Golf outing: Contact Mike Lyons, (319) 486-5071, coachlyons@yahoo.com
Cost: $25 per person. Check payable to West High Class of 1969, send to Alan Lange, 112 Oak St., Hudson 50643; alan.lange@mchsi.com.
