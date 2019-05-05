July 26 and 27
Central High grads of ’74 welcome to attend also, as the reunion committees have coordinated efforts.
Friday, 7-26: 1 p.m.: Golf Outing at the Red Carpet course, pay fees at the course. 6 p.m.: RiverLoop Amphitheater, downtown Waterloo.
Saturday: 10 a.m.: Bicycle Ride from SingleSpeed in Waterloo to SingleSpeed in Cedar Falls and back
Saturday: 6 p.m.: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, buffet dinner, $45.
Go to www.westhighclassof74.myevent.com to update profile, make reservations and obtain further details.
