West High School logo

July 26 and 27

Central High grads of ’74 welcome to attend also, as the reunion committees have coordinated efforts.

Friday, 7-26: 1 p.m.: Golf Outing at the Red Carpet course, pay fees at the course. 6 p.m.: RiverLoop Amphitheater, downtown Waterloo.

Saturday: 10 a.m.: Bicycle Ride from SingleSpeed in Waterloo to SingleSpeed in Cedar Falls and back

Saturday: 6 p.m.: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, buffet dinner, $45.

Go to www.westhighclassof74.myevent.com to update profile, make reservations and obtain further details.

