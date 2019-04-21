{{featured_button_text}}
West High School logo

July 26 and 27

Friday, 7-26: 1 pm: Golf Outing at the Red Carpet course, pay fees at the course.

6 pm. RiverLoop Amphitheater, downtown Waterloo.

All Central High Grads of ’74 welcome to attend.

Saturday: 10 a.m.: Bicycle Ride from SingleSpeed in Waterloo to SingleSpeed in Cedar Falls.

