West cheerleaders represent Waterloo in London
West cheerleaders represent Waterloo in London

West Cheerleaders

West High cheerleaders represented Waterloo in the United Kingdom.

West cheerleaders represent Waterloo in London

WATERLOO — Congratulations to West High School seniors Kejana Cross, Becca Walser and junior Kyla Wright!

The All-American cheerleaders cheered in the London New Year’s Day parade in England.

This was an amazing opportunity and a once in a lifetime experience! They represented West and the community all week long in London, making new friends and memories along the way.

