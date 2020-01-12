West cheerleaders represent Waterloo in London
WATERLOO — Congratulations to West High School seniors Kejana Cross, Becca Walser and junior Kyla Wright!
The All-American cheerleaders cheered in the London New Year’s Day parade in England.
This was an amazing opportunity and a once in a lifetime experience! They represented West and the community all week long in London, making new friends and memories along the way.
