Wendling/50

INDEPENDENCE — Louie and Shirley Wendling will celebrate their 50th anniversary April 19.
Louie and Shirley Ferreter were married April 19, 1969, at St. John Church in Independence.
They have four children, Joey Wendling, deceased, Richard and Lisa Wendling of Independence, Kayleen and Aaron Hornbrook of Ankeny and Barbara Wendling of Independence. They also have four grandchildren, Karter, Sawyer and Jorgie Wendling and Shawn Hornbrook.
Louie retired from farming in 2008, and Shirley retired in 2016 from Bankers Advertising Co.
The family will celebrate at Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque.
