Wendling/50

Happy 50th Anniversary!
GILBERTVILLE — Mort and Karen Wendling are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
The two were married May 9, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Mort is retired from John Deere and farming. Karen is retired from Regions Bank and Grainger.
Their children are Jennifer (Chris) Thunblom of Aurora, Colo., Jami (John) Chung of Chicago, Andrew (Amanda) of Marion, and Adam of Waterloo. They also have six grandchildren.
The entire family will celebrate with a family trip at a later date.
Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 616, Gilbertville, 50634.
