Welsh/70
ANNIVERSARY

Welsh/70

Welsh/70

Mr. and Mrs. Welsh

Welsh/70Mr. and Mrs. Welsh will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Legion Hall in Fairbank.

Maurice Welsh married Wilma Bradley on July 28, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank.

The event will be hosted by their children: Brad, Maurine Gregory, Bryan (Madonna) of Fairbank, Mark (Cindy) of Des Moines, LeAnne (Fred) Siggelkov of Fairbank, Kendall (Susie) of Aplington, Beth (Scott) Pierce of Waterloo, Michelle Meyers of Fairbank, and Wilma’s sister, Cathy (Mark) Brant of Ankeny.

The family also includes 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

No invitations will be sent. No gifts are requested.

