CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Garden Club hosted the 2019 Federated Garden Clubs district meeting on April 26 at the Earl May Garden Store.
Jacob Clark, manager of Earl May, told the group about new plants and trees for 2019 and gave a tour of the store with emphasis on annuals and perennials.
