Welcome to the World, Braxton!

EVANSDALE — Congratulations goes to Brennen Deutsch and Jasmyn Rampaul on their new bundle of joy!

Braxton Allan Deutsch was born on Feb. 29 in Waterloo. He was the first Leap Year baby of the area!

He was baptized by Pastor Kapanka of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

May the Lord protect you, precious one and Bless you every day.

