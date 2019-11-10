Welcome, Klayton Richard!

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe and Jennifer Docekal, along with big sister Keeley, of Dysart, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Klayton Richard, on Oct. 3, 2019.

Klayton weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Grandparents include Rich and Shelly Docekal of Dysart and Rick and Kate Ratchford of Brandon.

