Welcome, Klayton Richard!
Joe and Jennifer Docekal, along with big sister Keeley, of Dysart, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Klayton Richard, on Oct. 3, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Klayton weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents include Rich and Shelly Docekal of Dysart and Rick and Kate Ratchford of Brandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.