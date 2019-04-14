{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson DeKoster

Scott and Leslie DeKoster of Naperville, Ill., have announced the birth of their son, Jackson Ames DeKoster.

Jackson was born at 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces.

Grandparents are Robert and Marie Blake of Downers Grove, Ill., and Jim and Marilyn DeKoster of Waterloo.

