The Grooms

Elizabeth, Jason and Gregory Groom

Welcome, Gregory Groom!

Elizabeth and Jason Groom are the proud parents of Gregory Thomas Groom, adopted Dec. 20, 2019.

Grandparents are Delia and James Ralston and Carla and Curt Groom. Gregory just turned 2 and has been with them since February.

“We didn’t give you the gift of life. Life gave us the gift of you.”

