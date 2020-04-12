Welcome Drake!
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT

Welcome Drake!

Drake Dinsy Puls

 Chelsea Edgington Photography

HUDSON — Proud parents, Channing and Blaire Puls of Hudson are happy to announce the birth of their son, Drake Dinsy Puls.

Drake was born at 2:52 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at MercyOne in Waterloo.

He weighed 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.

He is the grandson of Shelby and the late Mark Dinsdale of Traer, and Ranae Puls and Gary Puls, both of Hudson. He has three sets of aunts and uncles, including seven first cousins, all residing in Iowa.

