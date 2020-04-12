Welcome Drake!

HUDSON — Proud parents, Channing and Blaire Puls of Hudson are happy to announce the birth of their son, Drake Dinsy Puls.

He is the grandson of Shelby and the late Mark Dinsdale of Traer, and Ranae Puls and Gary Puls, both of Hudson. He has three sets of aunts and uncles, including seven first cousins, all residing in Iowa.