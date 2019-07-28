{{featured_button_text}}
Adelaide Nelson

Adelaide Nelson

Welcome, Adelaide!

Sarah E. and Thomas E. Nelson are announcing the arrival of their daughter, Adelaide LaVon.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was born more than a month early on July 11, at 18.5 inches long and 4 pounds 15 ounces.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments