Weissenfluh/70

  • 0
weissenfluh anniversary .JPG

Dorothy and Wesley Weissenfluh 

DIKE — Wesley and Dorothy (Rider) Weissenfluh are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Nov. 29, 1952, in Deerwood, Minn. He is a retired engineer from John Deere PEC, and she was a homemaker.

The couple are the parents of five childen: Shirley Hermansen, Robert (Karla) and Harley (Deahonne), all of Dike, and Nancy (Russ) Roberts of Cedar Falls. Their son Tom passed away eight years ago.

There are seven grandchildren, nine grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to the couple at P.O. Box 161, Dike, IA 50624.

