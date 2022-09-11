CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Thomas and Ruby (Schroeder) Wegener will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. A card shower is planned.

They were married Sept. 15, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Charles, Mo.

He is retired as pastor at the Lutheran hurch Missouri Synod, and she is a retired teacher and homemaker.

They have four children: Becky (Brian) Wagner of Waterloo; Rhoda (Darryl) Hannenberg of Montrose, CO; Jim (Melissa) Wegener of Bettendorf; and John (Heidi) Wegener of Dike.

There are 14 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 914 Bluegrass Circle, No. 205, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.