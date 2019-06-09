{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Weber

CEDAR FALLS — Michael and Janice (Nelson) Weber will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner today.

They were married June 13, 1969.

Janice, now retired, worked with the Cedar Falls Community Schools as a school library/technology teacher. Michael, also retired, was a Cedar Falls Community Schools computer technician.

Their family includes children Karen (Joe) Bobst and Colleen (Erik) Nelson, both of Waterloo, and Katie Clarke and Kim (Chris) Newby, both from Denver, as well as 10 grandchildren.

