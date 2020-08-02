× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weber/50

JESUP -- Gary and Marge Weber are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gary Weber married Marge Etringer on August 1, 1970, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank.

Their family includes Denise (Kevin) McCombs of Jesup, Chad (Kristie) Weber of Brandon, Scott (Beth) Weber of Cedar Falls, along with seven grandchildren (Alex, Dylan, Kendra McCombs, Avery and Gavin Weber, and Maya and Ethan Weber).

Mrs. Weber retired from being Produce Manager at Schares Food Mart and Billing at B&B Farm Store. Mr. Weber retired from John Deere after 42 years.

