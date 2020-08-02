Weber/50
JESUP -- Gary and Marge Weber are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Gary Weber married Marge Etringer on August 1, 1970, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank.
Their family includes Denise (Kevin) McCombs of Jesup, Chad (Kristie) Weber of Brandon, Scott (Beth) Weber of Cedar Falls, along with seven grandchildren (Alex, Dylan, Kendra McCombs, Avery and Gavin Weber, and Maya and Ethan Weber).
Mrs. Weber retired from being Produce Manager at Schares Food Mart and Billing at B&B Farm Store. Mr. Weber retired from John Deere after 42 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!