RAYMOND — Joyce and Gary Weber will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house Nov. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville.

The event is being hosted by their children. No invitations are being sent, and the honorees request no gifts.

Joyce and Gary Weber were married Nov. 18, 1972, in Fairbank, IA. She is retired from daycare, and her husband is retired from John Deere.

They are the parents of five children: Sheila and Todd Seelhammer of Waterloo; Gwen and Dan Kuper of Monticello, Eric and Stephanie Weber of Elk Run, Wendy and Joe Daiker of Nevada, IA, and Luke Weber of Raymond.

There are 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to the couple at 211 W. Central, Raymond, IA 50667.