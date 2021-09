Weber/50MISSOURI-Mr. and Mrs. Weber are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Joe Weber married Paula Bergmann on September 18, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo.

Joe retired from John Deereā€™s. Paula retired from healthcare.

Their family includes four sons: Pete (Amy) of Altoona, Patrick (Michelle) of Allison, Charlie (Mary) of Lakewood, Colo., and John of Traer; eight wonderful grandchildren, and one wonderful great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: 16292 Reservoir Trail, Unionville, Mo. 63565.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0