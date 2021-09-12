Weber/50MISSOURI-Mr. and Mrs. Weber are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Joe Weber married Paula Bergmann on September 18, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo.

Joe retired from John Deere’s. Paula retired from healthcare.

Their family includes four sons: Pete (Amy) of Altoona, Patrick (Michelle) of Allison, Charlie (Mary) of Lakewood, Colo., and John of Traer; eight wonderful grandchildren, and one wonderful great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: 16292 Reservoir Trail, Unionville, Mo. 63565.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0