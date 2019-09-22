{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Wayne VanderWerf will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.

He was born Sept. 29, 1934.

Wayne retired from the John Deere PEC in 1992.

Cards may be sent to him at 1017 Westview St., Cedar Falls 50613.

