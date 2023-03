DIKE — Wayne Paige will celebrate his 90th anniversary April 1 with a card shower.

He was born April 1, 1933, in Dike, the son of Virgil and Myrtle Paige.

Paige married Marlene Guhl. Their children are Jack, Christie, Paul and Tom. He has 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

He is a retired salesman.

Birthday wishes can be sent to him at 126 E. State St, Dike, IA 50624.