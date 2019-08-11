Waverly Rotary Club partners with Self-Help to provide safe water in Nicaragua
WAVERLY — Eight rural communities and three large-scale farms in southern Nicaragua now enjoy safe drinking water through a project spearheaded by the Waverly Rotary Club in partnership with Waverly-based Self-Help International.
The project funded 11 locally appropriate water chlorination systems that provide 1,849 Nicaraguan residents and farm laborers with daily access to safe drinking water and prevent transmission of water-borne diseases.
In addition, local clean water committees (known as CAPS) received training in leadership, financial management and technical maintenance, so they can effectively manage the water chlorination systems.
The training is critical to ensuring local community ownership and project sustainability.
The Waverly Rotary Club contributed $5,000 to the project from funds raised at a Fall Feastival dinner and a Rotary Meltdown raffle based on the time of day a fish habitat would fall through the ice at a local pond.
Additional funds, including a Rotary District 5970 Community Grant totaling $3,962 and a $5,000 gift from a Charles City Rotarian, brought the total to $13,962.
Waverly Rotarian and past district governor Richard Moeller, who served as project lead, said the clean water initiative addressed three of the Rotary Foundation’s six areas of focus: water and sanitation, disease prevention, and maternal and child health.
La Vainilla is typical of the eight communities benefiting from the Rotary/Self-Help partnership. Before installation of the chlorinator, its 235 residents used water directly from a gravity aqueduct threatened by contamination from erosion and animal pasture runoff. The community’s newly elected CAPS organization learned about the Self-Help program in late 2018.
Thanks to the determination of local CAPS members, the generosity of Rotarians, and their partnership with Self-Help’s clean water program, La Vainilla has joined countless other Nicaraguan communities that now have access to safe drinking water and the opportunity to live healthier, more productive lives.
