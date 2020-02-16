Waverly Health Center names Spotlight on Values award winners

WAVERLY — Nine members of the Waverly Health Center team have been named recent Spotlight on Values award winners.

Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.

Brandie Hoffman of Waverly, surgery, was recognized for the value of compassion.

Beth Giesmann of Waverly and Sharon Moeller of Waverly, both Gift Garden volunteers, were recognized for the value of enthusiasm.

Casey Cordes of Waverly, nursing administration, and Kelsey Miller of Aplington, birthing center, were recognized for the value of excellence.

Angie Tye of Cedar Falls, human resources, was recognized for the value of innovation.

Mark Wilhovsky of Waterloo, plant services, was recognized for the value of integrity.

Callie Vance of Clarksville, laboratory, was recognized for the value of leadership.

Dr. Matthew Glascock of Cedar Falls, General Surgery Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award.