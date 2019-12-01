{{featured_button_text}}
Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — Students from 123 schools across Northeast Iowa will come together to perform in one of four Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (NEIBA) honor bands this month.

Thirty-two students from the Waterloo Schools were selected for participation in these ensembles.

The performances will take place on Dec. 7 in the Oelwein High School gymnasium. with the middle school bands performing at 5 p.m. and the high school bands at 7 p.m.

Waterloo students selected for the (NEIBA) Honor Band:

Middle School

Elijah Buehler, tenor sax, Hoover

Caeto Bumgarner, baritone, Bunger

Zachariah Clark, tuba, Bunger

Erica Congdon, percussion, Hoover

Anna Deane, flute, Hoover

Wesley Evans, trumpet, Hoover

Amel Husidic, bari sax, Hoover

Adela Jaime-Hernandez, flute, Carver

Andrew Kline, trombone, Hoover

Dani Linares, alto sax, Carver

Izzy Stafsholt, trumpet, Hoover

Haley Stainbrook, flute, Hoover

Zahir Valadez, clarinet, Carver

Kyler Washburn, trumpet, Carver

Savannah Wiggley, trombone, Carver

High School

Braley Bogart, percussion, West

Tristan Corcoran, trumpet, West

Jaden Eilers, trumpet, West

Jabari Franklin, trombone, East

Felicity Frisch, percussion, West

Krystin Hadley, clarinet, East

Katie Hitchings, tenor sax, West

Victoria Knight, flute, West

Jake Litzkow, trombone, West

Sylvestre Mendez, clarinet, East

Toby Morley, french horn, West

Melissa Munguia, alto sax, West

Nicole Schilling, flute, West

Landon Stafsholt, trumpet, West

Hanna Stainbrook, flute, West

Abby Wendland, flute, West

Abbie Williams, tuba, East

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments