WATERLOO — Students from 123 schools across Northeast Iowa will come together to perform in one of four Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (NEIBA) honor bands this month.
Thirty-two students from the Waterloo Schools were selected for participation in these ensembles.
The performances will take place on Dec. 7 in the Oelwein High School gymnasium. with the middle school bands performing at 5 p.m. and the high school bands at 7 p.m.
Waterloo students selected for the (NEIBA) Honor Band:
Middle School
Elijah Buehler, tenor sax, Hoover
Caeto Bumgarner, baritone, Bunger
Zachariah Clark, tuba, Bunger
Erica Congdon, percussion, Hoover
Anna Deane, flute, Hoover
Wesley Evans, trumpet, Hoover
Amel Husidic, bari sax, Hoover
Adela Jaime-Hernandez, flute, Carver
Andrew Kline, trombone, Hoover
Dani Linares, alto sax, Carver
Izzy Stafsholt, trumpet, Hoover
Haley Stainbrook, flute, Hoover
Zahir Valadez, clarinet, Carver
Kyler Washburn, trumpet, Carver
Savannah Wiggley, trombone, Carver
High School
Braley Bogart, percussion, West
Tristan Corcoran, trumpet, West
Jaden Eilers, trumpet, West
Jabari Franklin, trombone, East
Felicity Frisch, percussion, West
Krystin Hadley, clarinet, East
Katie Hitchings, tenor sax, West
Victoria Knight, flute, West
Jake Litzkow, trombone, West
Sylvestre Mendez, clarinet, East
Toby Morley, french horn, West
Melissa Munguia, alto sax, West
Nicole Schilling, flute, West
Landon Stafsholt, trumpet, West
Hanna Stainbrook, flute, West
Abby Wendland, flute, West
Abbie Williams, tuba, East
