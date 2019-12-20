WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $2,595 for East High School sophomore Alonzia Quinn’s Global Young Leaders Conference proposal.
Quinn wants to major in forensic science/pathology. She will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Law & CSI in July where she will experience the full range of professions that exist in legal and forensic science fields and explore opportunities for the future. The live crime scene investigation will be a learning experience for Quinn.
This six-day summer program is held in Washington, D.C. By completing this program, Quinn will be eligible to receive college credit from George Mason University. Quinn also attended the Global Young Leaders Conference last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Quinn received these funds through the foundation's Young Scholars program. Young Scholars Grants are available for any student in the Waterloo Schools to pursue areas of academic interest outside the classroom. Over the last six years, the Waterloo Schools Foundation has given more than $64,000 to 47 different grants directly benefiting over 500 students.
Photos: Aplington-Parkersburg finishes 5th in Class II Jazz at state dance
Photos: Cedar Falls competes in Class XIV Pom at state dance
Photos: Cedar Falls places 5th in Class VIII Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: Clear Lake dancers win three events at state meet
Photos: Grundy Center ties for 1st place in Small School Hoopla at state dance
Photos: Mason City dancers win Prop category, adds pair of 2nds
Photos: New Hampton finishes 2nd in Class IV Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: North Fayette Valley takes 3rd in Pom at state dance
Photos: North Tama finishes fifth in Pom at state dance
Photos: Waterloo Columbus takes 3rd in Class IV Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: Waterloo West receives Division I rating in Class XIV Pom at state dance
Photos: Waterloo West places 4th in Class VIII Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock places 2nd in Class XI Pom at state dance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.