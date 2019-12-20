{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $2,595 for East High School sophomore Alonzia Quinn’s Global Young Leaders Conference proposal.

Quinn wants to major in forensic science/pathology. She will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Law & CSI in July where she will experience the full range of professions that exist in legal and forensic science fields and explore opportunities for the future. The live crime scene investigation will be a learning experience for Quinn.

This six-day summer program is held in Washington, D.C. By completing this program, Quinn will be eligible to receive college credit from George Mason University. Quinn also attended the Global Young Leaders Conference last year.

Quinn received these funds through the foundation's Young Scholars program. Young Scholars Grants are available for any student in the Waterloo Schools to pursue areas of academic interest outside the classroom. Over the last six years, the Waterloo Schools Foundation has given more than $64,000 to 47 different grants directly benefiting over 500 students.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments