WATERLOO — The late Steve Nettleton was honored at an April 27 ceremony at Nettleton Stadium at Chico State University in Chico, Calif.
Nettleton, who died in January at age 80, was a longtime supporter of the university and gave $2.5 million gift to Chico State to create a state-of-the-art baseball facility completed in 1997.
Other community organizations — American Red Cross, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts of America, United Way, Salvation Army, Chico Boys and Girls Club, Enloe Hospital — also benefited from Nettleton’s generosity, according to CSU.
Nettleton was born in Waterloo and studied at San Diego State University while also working at a local grocery store. In 1971, he opened his own grocery store in Chico and later opened several Food 4 Less stores across the State, the start of a grocery chain that he eventually sold to Kroger in 1995 when he retired.
In 2003, the California State University board of trustees and Chico State awarded him an honorary doctorate of humane letters — only the second such degree to be awarded in the university’s history — in recognition of his personal and professional achievements and service to society.
